Kerala: Customs Seize Rs 44 Lakh Foreign Currency from Woman at Nedumbassery Airport

A incident woman passenger has caught smuggling foreign currency worth lakhs through the international airport at Nedumbassery. Woman has been booked for act said Customs officials. The passenger, identified as Geetha, tried to travel to Dubai on a SpiceJet Airlines flight on Thursday night, a Customs statement said.

As per the reports total of 2,00,000 Saudi Riyal (valued at Rs 44,40,000) was found concealed in aluminium foil packets placed in her checked-in baggage, it added. The foreign currencies were seized, and the woman passenger was booked, the statement said, adding that an investigation is underway.