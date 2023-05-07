Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 : The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 15 on Sunday night, Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman said.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor