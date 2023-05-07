Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident

By ANI | Published: May 7, 2023 10:51 PM 2023-05-07T22:51:29+5:30 2023-05-07T22:55:13+5:30

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 : The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 15 on ...

Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident | Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident

Kerala: Death toll rises to 15 in Malappuram boat capsize incident

Next

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 7 : The death toll in the Malappuram boat capsize incident rose to 15 on Sunday night, Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman said.

The incident happened in the Malappuram district in Kerala, where a tourist boat capsized near the Tanur coast.

Several vehicles reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

The operation is being carried out.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Malappuram V abdurahiman india Disney India All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen Communist Party Of India Marxist India Today Air Asia India Asia India Fifa U 17 World Cup India All India Football Federation United India