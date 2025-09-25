Kerala Devaswom Board chief apologises for clenched-fist slogan at Ayyappa Sangamam

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 Kerala’s Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president has expressed regret over the raising of the clenched-fist slogan during the recent Global Ayyappa Sangamam near Sabarimala temple following widespread criticism.

Speaking to reporters in the state capital on Thursday, P.S. Prasanth described the chanting of "Swamiye Sharanam Ayyappa" raising the clenched fist as an act that, even if unintentional, should not have occurred.

"I am a believer myself. If such a thing occurred, it may have been unintentional. Even then, it should not have happened, and I feel sorry about it," the TDB president said, addressing the controversy that erupted following the event.

The clenched-fist salute, commonly associated with Communists and socialists as a symbol of solidarity, unity, and resistance, sparked controversy when displayed by the TDB chief while addressing the gathering at the Ayyappa Sangamam event on September 20 at Pampa near the hill shrine.

Defending his action, Prasanth noted that such sloganeering was not unprecedented, citing several YouTube videos showing devotees chanting ‘Sharanam’ with a clenched-fist salute.

The apology by the TDB president marks a significant effort to de-escalate tensions and reaffirm the spiritual integrity of the event.

The TDB claimed that the Sangamam, a resounding success, cited the broad support it received from numerous community organisations amid criticism of the event.

Prasanth highlighted the participation of nearly 29 groups, including prominent bodies like the Nair Service Society (NSS) and SNDP Yogam, as a key factor in the event achieving its spiritual objectives.

The TDB president staunchly dismissed allegations that the Sangamam had political undertones, maintaining its focus was purely spiritual.

"Our assessment is that the Sangamam fulfilled its objectives. We need not respond to political controversies," he stated.

Prasanth also took a jibe at the alternative convention held in Pandalam in Pathanamthitta, branding it as a political gathering rather than a spiritual one.

He challenged its organisers to reflect on what their meeting contributed to the development of Sabarimala. The TDB continues to assert that the Global Ayyappa Sangamam served as a significant unifying platform for Ayyappa devotees worldwide, despite the minor controversy over the manner of sloganeering.

