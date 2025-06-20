Kerala DGP conundrum: Who will lead state police next?

Thiruvananthapuram, June 20 With just 10 days left for the retirement of Kerala State Police Chief (SPC) Sheikh Darvesh Saheb, the race to appoint his successor has turned into a complex puzzle for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

A list of six senior IPS officers has been sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for shortlisting. As per procedure, the UPSC will return a panel of three names from which the state government must choose the next DGP.

The officers in the fray include Nithin Agarwal, Ravadha Chandrasekhar, Yogesh Gupta, Manoj Abraham, Suresh Raj Purohit, and M.R. Ajith Kumar.

However, complications have emerged over the eligibility of two officers -- Suresh Raj Purohit and Ajith Kumar -- both currently serving as Additional Director Generals of Police (ADGP).

According to central rules, an officer must have completed at least 30 years of service to be considered for the top post, a criterion these two have reportedly not met.

Sources indicate that the Centre has raised objections to their inclusion on these grounds. In response, the Kerala government has written to the Centre seeking a waiver of the 30-year rule, arguing that Purohit and Kumar should be allowed to remain in contention.

If the Centre rejects this request, the UPSC will be left with just four names to consider -- Agarwal, Chandrasekhar, Gupta, and Abraham -- from which it will exclude one and return a final panel of three.

Sources familiar with the matter say that with Assembly elections due in April-May 2026, CM Vijayan is likely to make a politically sensitive and carefully calculated decision.

The real challenge for Vijayan lies in the composition of the final panel. If Manoj Abraham’s name is excluded, the remaining three officers -- Agarwal, Chandrasekhar, and Gupta -- are not considered to be on the best terms with the current government.

Gupta, in particular, was recently transferred from the helm of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to the relatively low-profile post of head of the Fire and Rescue Services.

Nithin Agarwal recently returned to Kerala after a long stint on central deputation, while Chandrasekhar, now posted with the Intelligence Bureau, has reportedly expressed interest in returning to state service. His presence in the state capital has fueled speculation on his ambitions.

In the event the process remains deadlocked, CM Vijayan may consider extending the tenure of the incumbent SPC.

Sheikh Darvesh Saheb has already received one extension, and as per precedent -- his predecessor Anil Kant was granted two -- another extension could be a legal workaround.

Alternatively, the government could appoint an acting SPC. However, as per service rules, an in-charge appointment cannot exceed six months.

With time running out and several uncertainties looming, the decision on the next police chief has become both a legal and political tightrope for the state government.

