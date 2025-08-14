Kerala Education Minister orders probe into alleged illegal confinement of schoolboy

Kochi, Aug 14 Kerala Education Minister V. Sivankutty on Thursday said the state government has taken serious note of allegations that a Class 5 student was locked in a dark room at a school in Ernakulam for coming late.

“This incident of a Class 5 student being locked in a dark room at a school in Ernakulam has come to my notice and such behaviour from anyone will not be tolerated in any school across the state. No teacher or school management can do such a thing,” warned Sivankutty.

The incident reportedly came to light after complaints emerged that the boy had been confined to the dark room as punishment, allegedly for arriving late to school.

“If a student arrives late, the teacher may advise them not to repeat it. But confining a child in a way that could affect their mental well-being is not acceptable,” added Sivankutty, a former firebrand student leader.

“Preliminary information suggests that the institution involved in the case is not a school following the state syllabus. The government has directed the Deputy Director of Education (DDE), Ernakulam, to conduct an enquiry into the incident and submit an urgent report. Further action will be taken once the report is received,” added Sivankutty.

“The Education Department has taken strict measures in recent years and this has reduced the occurrence of such incidents in state-run schools. However, the latest case highlights gaps in training of some teachers, particularly those in schools outside the state syllabus framework,” said Sivankutty.

When the father of the boy said his son was treated badly by the school authorities, they denied any wrongdoing.

The authorities claim that the boy was not asked to remain outside the class, but he was asked to sit in another classroom.

The probe is expected to determine whether the incident violated provisions of child protection laws, and if necessary, disciplinary action will be initiated against those found responsible.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor