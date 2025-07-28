Kerala Education Ministers slam VCs for attending RSS-linked event

Thiruvananthapuram, July 28 Kerala’s Education Ministers have strongly criticised four vice-chancellors for participating in the ‘Gyan Sabha’, a national education conference organised by the Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas -- an RSS-affiliated body.

The four VCs who took part in the meeting at Kochi on Sunday shared the dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, which has irked both State Higher Education Minister Dr R. Bindhu and State General Education Minister V. Sivankutty.

Those present included Vice Chancellors of Kerala University, Mohanan Kunnummal, Calicut University, P. Raveendran, Kannur University, K.K. Saju, and Dr R. Bijukumar of the CUFOS.

On Monday, Bindhu said it’s most unfortunate that the VCs took part in an event organised by the RSS.

What has irked the CPI-M more is the presence of Bijukumar, as he was appointed by the Pinarayi Vijayan government, while the others were all appointed by the then Kerala Governor (Arif Mohammed Khan).

Sivankutty said the presence of Bijukumar is in no way acceptable, and he has to be moved out.

“We don’t need such a person who sides with the RSS, and hence he has to be moved out,” said Sivankutty.

Bhagwat at the meeting pointed out that India must move beyond the symbolism of being the “golden bird” and instead become a “lion”.

The event focused on reshaping the country’s educational framework in alignment with Indian cultural values and preparing the youth to face future challenges with clarity and confidence.

The conference was attended by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, along with several senior academicians and vice-chancellors from across India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor