Kerala: Eight College Students Hospitalised After Gas Leak From Tanker in Kannur

A gas leak from a tanker lorry in Ramapuram district led to the hospitalization of eight nursing college students on Saturday. The students experienced discomfort and difficulty breathing, prompting their immediate transfer to Pariyaram Medical College and Pazhayangadi Taluk Hospital for treatment.

Their condition is stable, police said. Hydrochloric acid leaked from a tanker lorry on Friday evening while it was traveling from neighbouring Karnataka to Ernakulam.

Though a fireforce team from Payyannur and Pariyayam police rushed to the area and initiated further proceedings, the leak could not be not contained completely, authorities said.

The leak originated from the rear valve of the container, and emergency responders from the fire force promptly relocated the vehicle to a safer location. Thaliparamba Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ajayakumar confirmed that measures are underway to transfer the gas to a different tanker to mitigate any further risks.

