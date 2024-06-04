Kerala Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi Leads by Over 52,000 Votes in Wayanad Lok Sabha Seat

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently leading with a significant margin in the Wayanad constituency, holding over a 52,000 vote advantage, according to early indications from the Election Commission of India (ECI). Similarly, in the Rae Bareli constituency, Gandhi maintains a lead of over 16,000 votes, as per initial trends provided by the ECI.

In Raebareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is facing competition from BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Raebareli marks Gandhi's second electoral seat, with Wayanad in Kerala being his primary constituency.

Vote counting for the 2024 General Elections in Kerala has commenced, revealing initial trends from the counting of postal ballots across most Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. These early indications suggest a close contest between the Congress-led UDF and the CPI(M)-led LDF.

The polling in Kerala took place in a single phase on April 26, marking the second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha polls. With 20 constituencies in the state, the voter turnout stood at 71.27%. Out of a total of 2,77,49,158 eligible voters, 1,97,77,478 exercised their right to vote.