Kerala Election Results 2024: Rahul Gandhi Secures Resounding Victory in Wayanad, Leads by 350,030 Votes Over Annie Raja

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has firmly established his lead in the constituencies of Wayanad and Raebareli, currently ahead by more than 300,000 votes in both seats. Once again, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has emerged victorious, this time with a remarkable lead of 350,030 votes over his nearest rival, Annie Raja of the Communist Party of India, in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency.

The main contenders in this race include Annie Raja of CPI, P.R. Krishnankutty of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), K. Surendran of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress.