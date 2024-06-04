Kerala Election Results 2024: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Holds Strong Lead in Thiruvananthapuram, Suresh Gopi Surges Ahead in Thrissur with Over 10,000 Votes

In the latest election updates, BJP candidates Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Suresh Gopi are maintaining substantial leads in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur respectively, with Gopi leading by over 10,000 votes. Meanwhile, Congress leader Shafi Parambil has taken the lead in the Vadakara constituency, where Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader K K Shailaja stands as a prominent challenger.

In the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency of Kerala, BJP's notable candidate and former Rajya Sabha MP, actor Suresh Gopi, has expanded his lead over LDF candidate VS Sunil Kumar to 7,434 votes, with a total of 50,644 votes in his favor. Meanwhile, in Wayanad, where the counting of votes is currently ongoing, early trends indicate that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is ahead in the constituency.

Following the initial rounds of vote counting in Karnataka, the BJP-led NDA/ INDIA coalition has surged ahead in a significant number of seats as of June 4. Early trends reveal that the NDA, spearheaded by the BJP, is currently leading in 17 constituencies, whereas the Congress is ahead in 8 seats. Notable among the BJP's leads are constituencies including Bangalore Central, Bangalore North, and Bangalore Rural.

