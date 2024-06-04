Kerala Election Results 2024: Shashi Tharoor Wins From Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Seat

In a significant development, three-time Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has secured a substantial lead of over 11,000 votes against the BJP candidate, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, in the ongoing elections.

It was a very tight fight till the very end. I must congratulate both Rajeev Chandrashekar and Pannian Ravindran on having fought such a good battle and having improved their parties' performance so strongly here. I am glad that in the end, the voters of Thiruvananthapuram once again decided to repose their faith in me which they have done in three previous elections and I will obviously look forward to fulfilling their trust and working very hard for this constituency," said Congress leader and party candidate from Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat Shashi Tharoor.

Seven assembly segments make up Thiruvananthapuram, one of Kerala's 20 parliamentary constituencies: Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. On April 26, the constituency participated in the second round of the Lok Sabha elections, with 66% of voters casting ballots. Pannyan Raveendra (CPI), Dr. Shashi Tharoor (INC), and Rajeev Chandrasekhar (BJP) are the contenders. At each of the constituency's designated centers, the vote counting process has begun.

