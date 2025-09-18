Kerala-EU Blue Economy conclave opens with delegates hailing state's coastal heritage

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 The two-day Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave, titled "Blue Tides – Two Shores One Vision", opened here with ambassadors and delegates from European Union (EU) nations lauding Kerala’s vibrant coastal traditions and sustainable fishing practices.

Organised by the state Department of Fisheries, in partnership with the Central government, and the European Union, the conclave seeks to strengthen collaborations for sustainable, ocean-based growth.

Ahead of the formal sessions, EU envoys and diplomats embarked on a field trip to experience Kerala’s marine and cultural landscape.

Led by the Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin, the delegation began its visit at Hawa Beach in Kovalam, where they interacted with local fishermen.

Many delegates expressed admiration for the community’s resilience and even joined in hauling nets to witness the strenuous efforts behind the early-morning catch.

The team later visited the Adani Vizhinjam International Seaport, where AVPPL CEO Pradeep Jayaraman and Managing Director Divya S. Iyer presented an overview of the port’s operations.

Delegates toured the facility, noting its strategic location and modern infrastructure.

The group also stopped at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village in Vellar, where they commended the craftsmanship showcased through traditional curios and handicrafts.

The EU contingent comprised senior diplomats, including Robert Maxian (Slovakia), Juan Antonio March Pujol (Spain), Antonio Enrico Bartoli (Italy), Reuben Gauci (Malta), Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen (Denmark), Dr Piotr Switalski (Poland), Yankov (Bulgaria), Kimmo Lahdevirta (Finland), Sena Latif (Romania), Simon H. Preker (Germany), and Irma Sincovek (Slovenia).

The formal inauguration of the conclave will be held on Friday at Leela Kovalam, when Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will deliver the keynote address.

Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian will preside, with Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Minister of State George Kurian attending as guests of honour.

The conclave brings together policymakers, investors, academics, trade union representatives and fisherfolk to explore Kerala’s potential as India’s leading blue economy hub, with a focus on sustainable practices and EU-India cooperation.

