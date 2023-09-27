Kerala farm owner who buried two electrocuted youths, arrested

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 A couple of days after they went missing, the bodies of two youths were dug out from a farm land near Palakkad in Kerala, a police officer said on Wednesday.

According to the officer, bodies of Shijith and Satheesh, who went missing on Monday, were dug out from a farm land belonging to one Ananthan.

"The land owner said that he had set up an electric fence in his farm to ward off wild animals. On seeing two bodies, he got scared and dug a pit in his and buried them," the official said.

"He has been charged for destroying evidence and the probe will continue" he added.

Investigations revealed that on Sunday, Shijith, Satheesh and two other friends got involved in a fight and fearing arrest they went into hiding. With the police strongly on their pursuit, the four friends started to move out early on Monday. In the process, Shijith and Satheesh got trapped in the electric fence and were later found dead by Ananthan.

He decided to bury the bodies discreetly, but on late Tuesday, the news leaked and after the relatives of the deceased identified them, Ananthan was taken into custody.

