Kerala: Federal Bank initiates digitisation drive at it's founder's village

Kochi, Oct 18 On 106th birth anniversary of its founder, K.P Hormis, Federal Bank inaugurated the ‘Mookkannoor Mission’, an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Mookkannoor -- is a village in Ernakulam district.

The leading private sector bank headquartered at Aluva has set the ball rolling for preparing a comprehensive plan including digitisation of the entire village, a cleanliness drive including waste management, tree plantation, community development and renewable energy projects.

Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank, while inaugurating the project, said that this is a dream project not only for the residents of Mookkannoor but also for Federal Bank.

“In the India’s story of transformation, if ever a chapter on cleanliness is written -- Mookkannoor should become the shining example of how transformation can happen. Federal Bank believes pincodes don't matter, only your spirit, your intention and the effort matters. The bank, guided by the founder’s vision, stands true to its principles of integrity and sustainability,” said Srinivasan.

The project is designed to be implemented in three phases over three years under the guidance of the Mookkannoor Grama Panchayat and K.P Hormis Educational and Charitable Society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor