Kerala: File case against CPI(M)'s Govindan for defaming KPCC's Sudhakaran, says Leader of Oppn Satheesan

Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], June 20 : Kerala's Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan has asked the police to file a case against CPI (M) State Secretary M V Govindan and party mouthpiece Deshabhimani over an alleged defamatory statement against State Congress President K Sudhakaran.

"We demand the government to initiate a case against CPI (M) State Secretary and Deshabhimani daily. Anyway, our Pradesh Congress Committee president and our PCC will take legal action in this matter," Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Citing a report in Deshabhimani, Govindan had on Sunday said that the minor girl had given a statement to the investigation agency claiming that Sudhakaran was present at the house of Monson Mavunkal when she was raped by the fake antique dealer.

"Sudhakaran was present at the time of the crime at Monson's house. In her (survivor) statement before the Crime Branch, the minor girl revealed that Sudhakaran was present when Monson sexually assaulted her. Crime Branch would question Sudhakaran in the POCSO case. I'm talking on the basis of news reports," Govindan said on Sunday.

"The crime branch, the investigation agency, categorically stated that there is no such statement on the part of the survivor. She has not stated anything about our PCC President(K Sudhakaran ). So the allegation made by CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan, and its mouthpiece was false," Satheesan said.

Meanwhile, activist Payichira Navas filed a complaint against Govindan for his remarks connecting KPCC president K Sudhakaran to the Monson Mavunkal POCSO Case.

On June 17 (Saturday), fake antique dealer Monson Mavunkal was sentenced to life imprisonment after a special POCSO court in Ernakulam found him guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl.

