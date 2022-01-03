Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram

By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 07:31 PM2022-01-03T19:31:10+5:302022-01-03T19:40:02+5:30

A fire broke out in a scrap shop at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram | Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram

Next

A fire broke out in a scrap shop at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.

The fire force personnel have reached the spot for the rescue operation.

Further details awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app