Kerala: Fire breaks out in scrap shop in Thiruvananthapuram
By ANI | Published: January 3, 2022 07:31 PM2022-01-03T19:31:10+5:302022-01-03T19:40:02+5:30
A fire broke out in a scrap shop at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram.
The fire force personnel have reached the spot for the rescue operation.
Further details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor