Kerala: Five get Padma awards, writer MT conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 The Union government on Saturday conferred Padma awards on five eminent personalities from Kerala while litterateur and Jnanpith awardee M.T. Vasudevan Nair has been conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Olympian P.R. Sreejesh an officer in general education and winner of two Olympic medals and cardiologist Jose Chacko Periyapuram have been awarded has been awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Academic and music teacher K.Omanakutty Amma (81) has been awarded Padma Shri.

Amma said she is excited to be conferred with the highest award.

“I owe it to my parents and teacher. Many years back, on a few occasions, I thought I would be on the awardee list but it never came. With passing days, I forgot about it but now I am very excited that it came unexpectedly,” said Omanakutty whose two brothers, the Late M.G. Radhakrishnan also a highly respected musician and another brother M.G. Sreekumar is now a much sought-after singer in Malayalam films.

Former Indian football team captain and presently a serving Assistant Commandant of the Kerala Police I.M. Vijayan celebrated his nomination by cutting a cake. He was conferred with Padma Shri

“I owe it to all my football fans. For a long time, I was on the waiting list for this award and finally just before I retired from service I got it. I am overjoyed,” said Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor