Kerala: Five-Year-Old Succumbs to Amoebic Meningoencephalitis in Malappuram District

Tragedy struck in Malappuram district of Kerala as a five-year-old girl, hailing from Moonniyur panchayat, succumbed to amoebic meningoencephalitis—a rare brain infection caused by a free-living amoeba commonly found in contaminated waters. Official sources confirmed her passing on Monday night at the Kozhikode Medical College's Institute of Maternal and Child Health, where she had been undergoing treatment for over a week.

According to medical experts, the infection is caused when free-living, non-parasitic amoebae bacteria enter the body through the nose from contaminated water.

After taking a bath in a nearby pond on May 1st, the young girl began exhibiting symptoms of fever, headache, and vomiting by May 10th, according to sources. Despite medical intervention, including being placed on a ventilator and administered medication, the child remained unresponsive.

Other children who also took bath along with the girl in the same pond were under observation. However, they were discharged after being found to be free of infection, sources added.

The emergence of this disease in Malappuram district echoes previous occurrences in coastal Alappuzha district in 2023 and 2017. Characterized by symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures, the disease's recurrence underscores the persistent threat it poses to public health in Kerala and the urgent need for comprehensive preventive measures and heightened awareness campaigns.

