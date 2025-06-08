Kerala forest minister suspects conspiracy behind Nilambur student‘s electrocution

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has stirred controversy by alleging a political conspiracy behind the tragic death of a 15-year-old boy, Ananthu alias Jithu, who was electrocuted by an illegal electric fence near Nilambur.

The incident, which took place on Saturday evening, triggered widespread protests and a heated political row amid the ongoing by-election campaign.

Ananthu, a Class 10 student, came into contact with a live wire set up as part of an unauthorised wild boar trap while he was on his way to a stream with friends.

He died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries.

The wire was reportedly connected to a live power source without proper authorisation.

Forest Minister Saseendran claimed that the electrified wire was not present in the morning and was suspiciously installed later in the day.

He questioned the circumstances under which the trap appeared and suggested that it may have been part of a deliberate attempt to exploit the incident for electoral advantage.

It may be noted that a by-election is being held on June 19 at Nilambur Assembly constituency after the incumbent MLA, P.V. Anvar, resigned his seat.

“This is the election season, and one must ask who benefits from this tragedy,” Saseendran said.

“The Forest Department has not laid any electric fences in the area, and the Kerala State Electricity Board has no role in the incident,” he said.

The minister also pointed out that protests erupted in distant locations like Malappuram even before the local population fully grasped the details of the boy’s death.

He accused opposition parties, particularly the UDF and BJP, of politicising the incident. “Attempts are being made to inflame public sentiment and shift blame on the government without facts,” he added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered for culpable homicide, and police have taken two suspects into custody. The Crime Branch has been tasked with a detailed investigation to uncover the origin of the trap and any possible political angle.

The Forest Minister stated that all aspects -- including possible orchestration for political mileage -- would be thoroughly probed.

