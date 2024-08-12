Kerala Government Reassures Public on Mullaperiyar Dam Safety After Wayanad Landslides

On Monday, the Kerala government reassured the public of its unwavering support and commitment to addressing safety concerns related to the Mullaperiyar dam. This comes in the wake of heightened scrutiny following the recent devastating landslides in Wayanad.

During a review meeting at the collectorate, State Irrigation Minister Roshy Augustine recognized the increasing public concerns regarding the Mullaperiyar dam. He assured that the matter would be taken up with the central government to address and mitigate these worries.

The meeting was convened as part of the state's response to the recent landslides, which have heightened concerns about the safety and stability of the over 125-year-old Mullaperiyar dam. In response to these concerns, the Mullaperiyar Samarasamiti has announced plans to stage an agitation.

Augustine stated, "The government stands with the people regarding the safety concerns of the Mullaperiyar Dam." He emphasized that Kerala's demand for a new dam at Mullaperiyar is a unified call that transcends party politics.

"We once considered 90-100 mm of rainfall as significant, but now it's 200 mm, 300 mm. We all witnessed the devastating 2018 floods. Given the changing climatic patterns, it's crucial to foresee such situations and ensure people's safety.

"We are hopeful of a positive judgment from the Supreme Court soon," Augustine said. The minister said the state government will also explore the possibility of resolving the issue through discussions outside the court.