Kerala Government to Establish Nine Additional Rapid Response Teams to Address Human-Wildlife Conflicts

The Kerala government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, announced on Wednesday the formation of nine additional Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to address human-wildlife conflicts in the state. This decision was made during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, as per a statement released by his office.

To implement the decision, the cabinet approved the creation of nine positions each for Section Forest Officer, Forest Driver, and Part-Time Sweeper within the Forest and Wildlife Department, as stated in the announcement.

The new RRTs are being formed at Palode in Thiruvananthapuram division, Thenmala in Punalur division, Vandanpatal in Kottayam division, Kadalar in Mankulam division, Kothamangalam in Kothamangalam division, Palapilli in Chalakudy division, Kollengode in Nenmara division, Karuvarakundu in Nilambur South division and Mananthavady in North Wayanad division, it said.

The decision to establish additional RRTs follows a series of animal attacks in the state, particularly in regions adjacent to forests, involving elephants and tigers, resulting in several fatalities earlier this year. In addition to this, the cabinet also approved the appointment of Director General of Prosecutions T A Shaji as the State Public Prosecutor in the Kerala High Court for a three-year term starting from June 2, according to the statement.

