Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan Extends Greetings on Eve of Eid

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday extended Eid greetings to Malayalis across the world on the eve of the festival. While wishing everyone on the occasion, Khan hoped that the festival would instill compassion and brotherhood in the minds of people. "My heartiest greetings to Keralites all over the world, on the solemn occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May the celebration of Eid ennoble our minds with compassion and the spirit of brotherhood, and guide us towards piety and greater goodness," he said in a statement released by the Kerala Raj Bhavan.

Muslims worldwide are getting ready to celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2023, as the month-long fasting of Ramadan draws to a close. The date of the Eid varies, depending on the sighting of the moon, and this year, it is expected to begin on Saturday, April 22. Lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, so Muslims typically have to wait until the night before Eid to confirm its date. For countries that started Ramadan on March 24, local moon sighters will scan the horizon after sunset on Friday, April 21, to search for the crescent moon. If the new moon is visible (called Chaand Raat), then Eid will be celebrated the following day. Otherwise, Muslims will fast for one more day to complete the 30-day month. The announcement of the Eid is made via television, radio stations and mosques once the sighting of the moon has been confirmed.