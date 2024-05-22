Kerala Governor returns ordinance to increase 1,200 wards

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 In a jolt to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday returned an ordinance to increase 1,200 wards.

The state cabinet passed the ordinance on May 20 to add one new ward in all the local bodies in the state.

Governor Khan and CM Vijayan for a long have been at loggerheads over various issues and have publicly taken on one another.

But this time the reason for the Governor to return the ordinance is the model code of conduct on account of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The Vijayan government now plans to approach the Election Commission of India to get the clearance for it and once that happens, Governor Khan is likely to give his nod.

As per this ordinance, the total number of wards will increase from around 21,900 to 23,100 in the 2025 local election.

As of now, there are 1,200 local bodies in the state comprising 941 grama panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 district panchayats, 87 Municipalities and six Corporations.

The ordinance has directed the State Election Commission to take steps for delimitation to add another 1,200 wards. The committee to be set up under the State Election Commissioner has to submit its report in six months. The last time the full-fledged delimitation took place was in 2010, while in 2015 it was a limited exercise.

The Congress-led opposition has criticised the CM for not taking the opposition in confidence and said the Vijayan government did not hold any customary discussion with the opposition.

