Kerala govt's glittering event on Oct 4 to honour Mohanlal: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 29 Kerala is preparing for a glittering ceremony on October 4 to be held here to honour one of its most celebrated cultural icons, superstar Mohanlal, who recently received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.

State Minister for Culture and Films Saji Cherian on Monday told IANS that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, cabinet colleagues, and leading cultural and political figures will be in attendance.

“The grand ceremony will celebrate not just Mohanlal’s award but also his remarkable journey spanning nearly five decades,” said Cherian.

The programme will feature a cultural evening alongside the felicitation.

According to Cherian, efforts are underway to bring together many who have shared the screen and stage with Mohanlal.

“We are planning to include co-stars, directors, and even those who lent their voices to the songs he has performed in films. It will be a true celebration of his cinematic family,” he added.

Mohanlal, affectionately known as “Lalettan”, has been a dominant force in Indian cinema, captivating audiences for 48 years with his versatility and charisma.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises his immense contribution to the art form, placing him among an elite circle of Indian film legends.

At 65, Mohanlal becomes the youngest recipient of this honour.

Notably, he is only the second person from Kerala to receive the award, after legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

The announcement has been widely hailed as a proud moment for the state and its film fraternity.

As Kerala prepares for the ceremony, the event is expected to be a landmark occasion, showcasing not only Mohanlal’s towering achievements but also the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The felicitation will mark a moment of collective pride, celebrating a star who has transcended generations and borders to become one of India’s most beloved actors.

