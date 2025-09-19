Kerala: Group of Men Save 8-Year-Old Girl Choking on Chewing Gum; Video Surfaces

Kerala Viral Video: A group of young men in Pallikkara, Kannur, have been praised online after they saved an 8-year-old girl from choking on chewing gum. CCTV footage shows the child preparing to ride her bicycle on a busy street when she suddenly began choking. She quickly approached a group of men nearby for help. They acted without delay and helped her expel the gum safely.

An eight-year-old child in Pallikkara,#Kannur was saved by a group of young men after she began choking on #ChewingGum. The child approached them feeling unwell, and they quickly helped her expel the gum. Their timely action is now being praised across social media... pic.twitter.com/MSCSvxlZJw — Yasir Mushtaq (@path2shah) September 18, 2025

The one-minute clip of the incident was shared on X by user @path2shah and has since gone viral.

Users flooded the comments with admiration, calling the men “real-life heroes.” Many praised their quick response as well as the girl’s decision to seek help immediately.

One user wrote, “Lovely. This shows that most people are willing to help without caring about religion or caste.” Another added, “It was very good presence of mind of the child. She immediately went to them to ask for help.”

Others described the video as “heartwarming” and hailed both the girl and the young men for their courage and presence of mind.