Kerala: Guruvayur temple to conduct purification ritual after social media row

Thrissur, Aug 25 The Guruvayur Devaswom has announced that a punyaham (purification ritual) will be conducted at the temple pond following the controversy triggered by a social media influencer’s video shoot.

The incident involved a non-Hindu participant and Big Boss fame Jasmine Jaffer, who was seen entering the sacred pond to film a reel for Instagram.

According to Devaswom officials, the decision was taken after concerns were raised over religious sentiments being hurt.

As part of the purification, six days of special rituals, including 18 poojas and 18 sheevelis, will be repeated from Tuesday morning.

The temple authorities also said that restrictions on darshan would be there.

The temple pond, where Lord Krishna is traditionally bathed as part of temple customs, is considered highly sacred.

Filming or photography in the pond is strictly prohibited, and non-Hindus are not permitted to enter it.

The Devaswom administrator lodged a formal complaint, stating that Jaffer’s actions violated temple rules and amounted to hurting religious sentiments while potentially inciting unrest.

The video, posted through Jaffer’s Instagram account, quickly went viral and sparked widespread criticism from devotees and cultural organisations.

Following the backlash, Jaffer issued a public apology, admitting that she was unaware of the restrictions.

“I never intended to hurt anyone or create trouble. Out of ignorance, I made a mistake, and I sincerely apologise to those who were offended,” she said in a statement.

The Guruvayur temple management has reiterated its stance that the sanctity of temple premises must be preserved at all times and that violations will be dealt with firmly.

The incident has also reignited debates on the responsible use of social media in places of worship.

The Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, often called the "Dwarka of the South," is one of Kerala’s most revered pilgrimage centres.

Dedicated to Lord Krishna in the form of the divine child, the temple attracts millions of devotees annually.

Its rituals, strict traditions, and famed offerings like annaprasam and tulabharam make it unique.

The temple pond and daily sheeveli processions add to its spiritual aura, while its cultural significance extends deeply into Kerala’s history and art.

The popularity of the temple can be gauged from the fact that the waiting period for certain pujas can stretch from months to years, reflecting the temple’s immense popularity and the devotion of lakhs of pilgrims.

