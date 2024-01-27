Kerala Guv angry with Police, stages sit-in protest on road

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 27 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday blew his top against the Police officials for not upholding the law and is sitting on the road in protest at Nilamel, about 60 kms from the state capital.

Khan was on his way for a function about 70 kms from here and when his motorcade reached Nilamel where about two dozen SFI students was on the wayside waving black flags, shouting .

Seeing this, Khan stopped his car and walked towards the protesters expressing his anger against the Police.

He then sat on a chair that was taken from a wayside tea shop and asked his secretary Mohan to immediately call the Commissioner of Police .

“If not, call the Prime Minister. You (pointing his fingers towards the Police officials) are responsible for this, I will not go from here. You are giving them (protesters) protection. You are breaking the law, if not you (police), who will uphold the law,” said Khan, who was seen fuming against the police officials who got around him.

Khan was peeved as the police did not arrest the protesting SFI activists before his motorcade passed through.

Khan said to the police officials that if such an act took place when the Chief Minister passes by, the police will immediately arrest the protesters.

Khan made his position clear that unless the protesters are taken into custody he will not move.

For a while now, Khan has been up against protesters, especially the SFI, as was seen recently at Kozhikode and before that in the state capital.

