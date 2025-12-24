Kerala Guv stalls Sanskrit University land transfer to KCA, seeks V-C's explanation

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 Kerala Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, on Wednesday, stayed the decision of the Syndicate of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady to hand over six acres of the university land to a private agency for the construction of a cricket stadium, triggering a fresh confrontation over the use of public university assets.

Kerala Guv stalls Sanskrit University land transfer to KCA, seeks VC’s explanation

The land, valued at around Rs 100 crore, was proposed to be transferred free of cost to the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Acting on a complaint filed by the Save University Campaign Committee (SUCC), the Governor has sought a detailed explanation from Vice-Chancellor K.K. Geetha Kumari on the circumstances under which the decision was taken.

Opposition members of the Syndicate had also approached the Governor Arlekar questioning the move.

In its complaint, SUCC told the Governor that the Syndicate had approved initiating procedures to lease out six acres of land for 33 years for the stadium's construction.

The land forms part of the 52 acres allotted to the university by the Kerala government in 1995.

The decision was taken by a majority of CPI-M members in the Syndicate, which also cleared the draft agreement to be signed between the university and the KCA.

Left members of the Syndicate, led by CPI-M media spokesperson K.S. Arunkumar, strongly argued in favour of handing over the land free of cost.

The issue has drawn political attention as Bineesh Kodiyeri, the son of late CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, is an office-bearer of the KCA.

SUCC also said that though the four Syndicate members nominated by the Governor Arlekar opposed the land transfer, the Governor-appointed interim Vice-Chancellor sided with the CPI-M members, enabling the decision.

The move has attracted criticism as similar proposals involving other universities remain stalled.

The Syndicates of Kerala University and Calicut University have not approved government proposals to allot 10 acres and 40 acres of land, respectively, for a science park and a stadium.

Kerala University had also rejected a request from the Kerala Hockey Association for five acres of land.

The controversy has been sharpened by comparisons with the Karyavattom Greenfield Stadium, where Rs 85 crore is payable as lease arrears for 37 acres of land.

Critics argue that the decision to part with university land worth Rs 100 crore reflects undue political influence.

Invoking powers under Section 8(6) of the Sanskrit University Act, the Governor has halted further proceedings and reserved the right to annul the Syndicate's decision.

