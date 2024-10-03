Kerala Guv writes to CM over gold smuggling issue

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 3 Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the alleged gold smuggling and hawala money in the state.

“I would like to draw your attention to your interview published in the national newspaper on 30th September 2024. In the interview you mentioned huge amounts of money, accrued from gold smuggling into Kerala, being used for 'anti-state' and 'anti-national' activities for the last many years,” read the letter.

The Governor also asked Chef Minister that earlier at a media conference in Thiruvananthapuram on September 21, 2024, he had made the very same disclosure, mentioning the figures regarding smuggled gold and hawala money seized by the police from different parts of the State during the past few years.

“But in your interview with the national newspaper, you have specified that the purpose of the gold smuggling is to use the ill-gotten money for anti-national activities. I am surprised that you have kept me totally in the dark about this grave matter.”

“May I now request you to let me know the time when you came to know about these anti-national activities and who are the individuals/groups who are masterminding these operations?”

The letter has also sought a detailed report on the matter at the earliest, furnishing the nature of anti-national activities, investigation if any by the authorities concerned and what action has been taken against those involved in anti-national activities.

The issue of the rampant gold smuggling being undertaken in the state was first brought out by Left independent legislator P.V. Anvar last month and he accused ADGP, Law and Order, along with P. Sasi, the Political Secretary to Vijayan as the main actors responsible for smuggling.

However, the Chief Minister has denied any wrongdoing by Sasi.

