Kerala has done all it can on shipwreck issue: Minister

Thiruvananthapuram, June 4 Kerala Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian on Wednesday said that the state government has taken all necessary steps following the MSC Elsa-3 shipwreck, which occurred 38 nautical miles off the coast near Thottappalli in Alappuzha district on May 24.

The cargo vessel, carrying over 643 containers, capsized on May 24 and sank two days later.

Speaking to IANS, Cherian said the primary responsibility for follow-up action lies with the Central government, as the incident occurred in international waters.

“All senior officials from the Union Ministry of Shipping have visited Kerala and conducted detailed assessments. Since the incident took place beyond Indian territorial waters, it is the Centre’s responsibility to take up further action,” the Minister said.

On the state’s role, Cherian said a working group comprising experts has been formed under the chief secretary. “The group is meeting regularly and updating Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. My department is also monitoring the situation closely. We are following the necessary protocols,” he told IANS.

Environmental concerns are mounting, with reports indicating that some containers may have been carrying hazardous substances like calcium carbide.

Dr K.P. Laladhas, former secretary of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, told IANS that neutralising calcium carbide poses a serious challenge.

“A coordinated response mechanism must be in place for containment and recovery, along with an environmental impact assessment at and around the wreck site,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) told IANS that the agency has launched a study to assess changes in the marine ecosystem following the incident.

“Our teams are collecting water, phytoplankton, and sediment samples from 10 stations across four districts. Preliminary results will take some more time,” the source said.

As an immediate relief measure, Cherian said the state government has begun distributing free rations and a token amount of Rs 1,000 each to fisherfolk across the four affected districts, incurring an estimated expenditure of Rs 11 crore.

