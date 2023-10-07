Kerala HC alllows convict to get admission in LLB

Kochi, Oct 7 The Kerala High Court has granted permission to a murder convict to seek admission in a Bachelor of Law (LL.B.) course.

A division bench of A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Kauser Edappagath, on Thursday, directed the KMCT Law College, Kuttipuram to make all facilities for the convict, P. Suresh Babu, to complete admission formalities online.

"The admission formalities of the petitioner/appellant to the 3 year LLB course at KMCT Law College, Kuttipuram shall be done through online mode on Saturday at 12.00 noon. The Jail Superintendent, Open Prison and Correctional Home, Cheemeni, Kannur shall coordinate with the Principal of the KMCT Law College to make necessary arrangements for the video conference," read the order.

Babu has by now undergone five years of imprisonment after he was convicted and sentenced to life. After graduation in BA Economics, Babu secured a Master degree holder in MA (Sociology) from Indira Gandhi National Open University while in jail.

His next target was to pursue a course in law and passed the entrance exam and secured admission at the KMCT Law College. He then approached the High Court seeking bail to complete his admission process and pursue his LL.B course. Following which the High Court spoke to the Controller of Examinations and the Principal of the college to ascertain the feasibility of conducting the admission process and the duo informed the Court that the admission process can be done online and that they would make arrangements for the same.

The Court then directed the jail and college authorities to ensure that this is done. At the next hearing slated on October 25, the Court will be informed about a likely proposal on the scope of Babu to do the course in the online mode.

