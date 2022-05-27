Kerala HC allows bail to PC George in alleged hate speech case

The Kerala High Court on Friday allowed bail to former MLA PC George in the alleged hate speech registered against him in Thiruvananthapuram.

In the order, the Single Bench of Justice, P Gopinath said, "The petitioner is to be released on bail. Subject to the condition that he shall not make any speech or statement which shall result in the commission of any offence under 153A or 295A of the IPC."

PC George also approached Kerala High Court on Thursday with another plea seeking to set aside the order of the First Class Magistrate Court which cancelled the bail granted to him in the hate speech case.

He was under judicial custody for 14 days in the case registered at Thiruvananthapuram.

On Wednesday, Kerala Police arrested George in a case registered against him for alleged hate speech.

Kerala High Court on Monday granted interim bail to PC George in another hate speech case at the Mahadeva Temple at Vennala in the Ernakulam district on May 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

