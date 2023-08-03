Kerala HC asks state, Centre to respond to plea on Aadhaar authentication in transfer of vehicle ownership

Kochi, Aug 3 Acting on a petition the Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State Transport Commissioner and Central government on a plea to enable Aadhaar authentication for verifying ownership and preventing fraud while transferring vehicle ownership

Kochi, Aug 3 The Kerala High Court has sought the views of the State Transport Commissioner and Central government to enable Aadhaar authentication for verifying ownership and preventing fraud while transferring vehicle ownership.

The plea was filed by a woman aggrieved by her husband's alleged act of transferring ownership of her vehicle to his name without her consent or knowledge and by forging her signature.

She said that her husband forged her signature onto Forms 29 and 30, required for the ownership transfer of motor vehicles as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 and completed the ownership transfer.

The petitioner also stated that their marital relationship has been strained for a while now and while she was sorting out the child’s custody she found that the ownership of the vehicle was changed.

“From the aforesaid website (Parivahan), it came to the knowledge of the petitioner that the 5th respondent (husband) filed an application on 13.01.2023 for changing the ownership of the vehicle and the same has been approved on 25.01.2023.” the plea said.

The petitioner also pointed out that there are flaws in the present ownership transfer mechanism adopted by the State Transport Commissioner and the Centre.

It was further pointed out that there is no mechanism adopted to ensure genuineness of the signatures in Form 29 and 30.

Coming out with a suggestion the petitioner said that these issues can be resolved if Aadhaar authentication is mandated by the State Transport Commissioner, Regional Transport Officer and Centre for any modifications/corrections relating to the certificate of registration.

She has sought the intervention of the Court to cancel the certificate of registration issued in favour of her husband.

The court has posted the case for a future date and has sought the response of the state and the Centre.

