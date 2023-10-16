Kerala HC beefs up security measures; advocates to get RFID cards

Kochi, Oct 16 The Kerala High Court has decided to beef up security measures on its premises following some recent instances of security breaches.

It has been decided to issue Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards to advocates and clerks besides strict checking of baggage and body scanning for others entering the High Court building. Also everyone entering the court will be subjected to frisking by using hand-held metal detectors by the security personnel deployed at the entry points.

Those advocates who are not in the designated dress have to show their ID cards at the entry points for identification, while the verification of the identity of persons wearing the robes of a lawyer will be done, only if required.

Advocates' clerks shall wear ID cards on entering the High Court building and those who forget to carry their ID cards will have to furnish their name, designation and section to the security personnel and shall mark their bio-metric attendance in the thumb-reader.

For government officials, and other visitors, the court has that they should wear their ID cards or should be in proper uniform while entering the High Court.

Further, the Deputy SP (Security), High Court, has been given the permission to take legal action as per law against persons who are not abiding with the security instructions or are using force against the security personnel.

