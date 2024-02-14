Kerala HC closes petition against Mammootty film after makers agree to change lead character's name

Kochi, Feb 14 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday closed a plea seeking revocation of the certification for the upcoming Malayalam film 'Bramayugam' starring superstar Mammootty for alleged defamatory portrayal of a real-life person.

The move came after the makers the film informed the court that the name of the character played by the iconic actor has been changed.

The film is slated for release on Thursday.

In the film, there is a reference to a leading Brahmin family, Punjamon Illam, in Kerala known for its lineage and the petitioner from the family alleged that the portrayal of 'Kunjumon Potty' played by Mammootty in the film was negative and defamatory and could bring disrepute to their reputation.

“The petitioner expresses concern over a film titled ‘Bramayugam’, which allegedly appropriates their family name and depicts the lead character, ‘Kunjumon Potty’, engaging in negative and defamatory actions, including black magic,” read the plea.

The petitioner further said that he and his ancestors were addressed as ‘Kunjumon Potty’ and also as ‘Punjamon Potty’ interchangeably.

The plea also claimed that in the film, the traditional home of the lead character - 'Kunjumon Illam' - is similar to the petitioner’s house name. With all these similarities, the petitioner expressed deep concern and urged the court to intervene.

However, the makers of the film informed the court that they have have applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to change the lead character's name to 'Kodumon Potty'['.

On Wednesday the court was informed that the CBFC has certified that the name has been changed and based on it, the court closed the petition.

