Kerala HC declines to stay Motor Vehicles Dept circular mooting stricter driving tests

Kochi, May 3 The Kerala High Court on Friday declined an interim stay on implementation of a recent circular by the State Transport Commissioner with new conditions about the usage of vehicles for driving tests and other aspects.

The court, while refusing a stay, pointed out that the circular intends to streamline driving tests.

"A perusal of the impugned Circular prima facie shows instructions therein do not run counter to, but appear to be harmonious with the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and issued to bring a standard in driving test in the light of the increasing number of road accidents, considering public safety which is the prime object of the Motor Vehicles Act," the order read.

"It appears that the instructions in the Circular were issued considering the innovational improvements in vehicular mechanism and engineering, traffic conditions prevailing in the state, increasing number of road accidents in the state, and to require imparting instructions in driving as per the syllabus prescribed in Rule 31 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules," it added.

The All Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Association had moved the court to stay the circular.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor