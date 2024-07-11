Kerala HC denies physically challenged person permission to take driving test

Kochi, July 11 The Kerala High Court on Thursday rejected a petition filed by a 22-year-old man, who is 40 per cent physically challenged, seeking to take a driving license test.

In his plea, the petitioner, whose right hand is smaller with three fingers only on his right hand, stated he is capable of driving a vehicle and requested the court to direct the Joint Regional Transport Officer to at least assess him.

But the court asked: "How can you drive a vehicle when you are physically challenged?"

On his contention that it would be sufficient to permit him to drive a modified vehicle, once he attains the license, the court then asked him to obtain a modified vehicle first.

"Do you have a modified vehicle? If you have a modified vehicle, then only a license can be restricted so that you will drive only this modified vehicle. Today you obtain the license, you drive any other vehicle like BMW….and hit somebody on the road," it said in a reference to some recent high-profile accidents.

The court also said that a physical fitness certificate is required, adding that it was not convinced and it could not modify the law to suit the petitioner who is differently-abled.

