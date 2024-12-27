Kerala HC directs govt to proceed with estate acquisition for Wayanad rehabilitation

Kochi, Dec 27 The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to expedite the acquisition of two estates identified for rehabilitating families affected by the Wayanad landslides. Delays in acquiring these estates have hindered the construction of proposed townships for the displaced families.

The Wayanad district authorities had earmarked the Harrison Malayalam Estate (65.41 acres) in Nedumbala, Meppadi Grama Panchayat, and Elston Estate (78.73 acres) in Kalpetta for the project. The court issued its directive under the Disaster Management Act, enabling the government to move forward with the acquisitions while ensuring fair compensation to the landowners.

The landowners had previously approached the court seeking a stay on the acquisition. The High Court’s decision comes after months of inaction since the devastating landslide in July, which claimed 231 lives, left 47 missing, and caused widespread destruction across four villages. The disaster destroyed 145 homes completely, partially damaged 170, rendered 240 uninhabitable, and washed away 183.

Following the verdict, State Revenue Minister K. Rajan announced that the government is prepared to fast-track the rehabilitation efforts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will oversee the implementation of the project, which includes the construction of approximately 1,000 single-storey houses, each measuring 1,000 square feet, across the two identified sites.

"The list of sponsors willing to cooperate with the government is ready, and we will coordinate all efforts to accelerate rehabilitation," said Rajan.

Despite the court’s approval, challenges remain. The estate owners may approach the division bench for further relief, and the project also requires approval from the Union government.

The landslides that struck hilly areas of Wayanad district on July 30 when most residents were asleep, were the worst disaster to hit Kerala since 2018.

