Kerala HC expresses displeasure at CPI-M meeting blocking busy Thiruvananthapuram road

Kochi, Dec 10 The Kerala High Court on Tuesday spoke tough against the manner in which the ruling CPI-M held a party meeting in the middle of a busy road in the heart of the state capital on December 5.

This issue surfaced in the Court when a petition was filed by N. Prakash seeking contempt action against CPI-M state Secretary M.V. Govindan and the State Police Chief as the party meeting violated the court’s order that had prohibited the holding of public meetings on public roads and roadsides.

The court asked the state government to file an affidavit stating who gives permission for such meetings and also wanted to know from where these meetings get electricity.

What has irked the court is this meeting venue was just opposite the Thiruvananthapuram district court and also the Vanchiyoor police station.

It also asked the Circle Inspector of the Vanchiyoor police station to appear before the court on Thursday to explain.

The Court also orally said that it would consider whether the issue has to be taken from a larger perspective.

The petitioner had pointed out the meeting was held violating two previous High Court directives. In 2010, the court ordered that meetings could only be held in stadiums, public grounds outside road margins, grounds of educational institutions on holidays, and not on public roads or road margins. In another order in 2021, it said encroachments, in temporary or permanent form, shall be prevented which affects the right of way or pedestrian facilities on public roads.

This strong directive has come at a time when the ruling CPI-M’s party meetings across the length and breadth of the state are taking place and in most places during the meetings, the roads get choked and blocked.

