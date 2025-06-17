Kerala HC extends relief from arrest to ED official in vigilance case

Kochi, June 17 Six days after the state Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) sought more time from the Kerala High Court to respond to the anticipatory bail plea of Enforcement Directorate's Assistant Director, Kochi, Sekhar Kumar, the state again sought two weeks' time to file their detailed investigation report.

Following this, the court posted the case for further hearing on July 3rd and directed the VACB not to arrest the official till that date.

It, however, asked Sekhar Kumar to cooperate with the investigation.

On Tuesday, the state stated their intention to file a detailed statement opposing the bail.

The Director General of Prosecution, who appeared for the state, informed the court that they need to scientifically analyse the data which was recovered from the phone of the three other accused before filing the statement.

Sekhar Kumar is the first accused in a high-profile corruption case registered by VACB last month.

The case has already seen the arrest of three individuals -- chartered accountant Ranjith Warrier, alleged middleman Wilson, and Mukesh Jain, who hails from Rajasthan but is long settled in Kochi.

The case originated from a complaint by a Kollam-based businessman engaged in cashew exports to Africa but reportedly having suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 pandemic after being defrauded by a foreign client.

During an ED investigation into the matter, the businessman was issued a summons.

Around this time, Wilson allegedly approached the businessman, claiming he had influential contacts in the ED and could help "settle" the case.

He demanded Rs 2 crore to be paid in four instalments, in return for halting the ED inquiry.

When the businessman received a second ED summons shortly thereafter, as Wilson had predicted, he grew suspicious and alerted the VACB.

Following a plan to establish evidence, the businessman handed over Rs 2 lakh in cash and made a bank transfer, allowing the VACB to trace the money.

Wilson was caught red-handed while accepting the cash.

His arrest led to the subsequent detention of Jain and Warrier. All three are now out on bail. Sekhar Kumar, who has moved the High Court for anticipatory bail, has claimed he has no connection to the alleged corruption or the arrested individuals.

He stated that he has done no wrong, fears arrest, and is willing to abide by any conditions the court may impose.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor