Kerala HC gives green signal to Adani Ports for quarrying

Kochi, July 22 The Kerala High Court has quashed conditions imposed by the Nagaroor Grama Panchayat on a quarrying license granted to 'M/s Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd', considering that the state had already cleared Adani Ports for such activities as part of the Vizhinjam seaport project.

The Court pointed out that the state's statutory authorities have already given clearance for quarrying to Adani Port, it was unnecessary for the Panchayat to interfere with the same or constitute a committee to decide on related matters.

"These are all issues falling within the powers of the statutory authorities specifically designated for the purpose. When the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority, the Director of Mining and Geology and the District Collector who is the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority have given clearances to the petitioner (Adani), the Constitution of a committee by the Panchayat to determine these issues is unwarranted," the High Court pointed out.

The Court was considering a plea filed by Adani challenging four conditions imposed by the Nagaroor Grama Panchayat in a resolution to grant Adani Ports license for quarrying.

Adani Ports was selected as the concessionaire for the Vizhinjam seaport project, the construction of which began on December 5, 2015.

The Nagaroor Grama Panchayat had sought to impose certain conditions for quarrying activities.

The court noted that the state government had already given priority to Adani in quarrying activities on government land.

The High Court concluded that the conditions stipulated by the Panchayat were highly arbitrary and illegal and would not stand the scrutiny of law.

Therefore, it set aside the Panchayat's resolution to the extent it imposed conditions for the grant of permission to Adani Ports for its quarrying activities.

