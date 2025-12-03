Kerala HC gives SIT one month extension to probe Sabarimala gold plating case, ED to step in

Kochi Dec 3 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) an additional one month to complete the ongoing probe into the Sabarimala gold-plating case.

The interim order came after the SIT submitted its third-phase progress report, saying the investigation was still incomplete.

Alongside the extension, the High Court also indicated that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) may be given access to the FIR and related case documents.

The court said the agency is free to file an application before the Magistrate's Court seeking the records.

With this observation, the ED's entry into the case appears imminent.

The SIT's progress report, filed before the Travancore Devaswom Bench, suggested that more arrests are unavoidable, a sign that the probe is entering a decisive phase.

The High Court had earlier raised concerns about possible links to an idol-smuggling network, and the ED's intervention is expected to give the case a wider national dimension.

There is already speculation within political circles that central agencies may intensify their scrutiny of individuals linked to the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Kollam Vigilance Court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of N. Vasu, former Devaswom Commissioner and Board President, who is an accused in the case.

The SIT has found that in 2019, during his tenure, it was on Vasu's recommendation that the gold-plated kathilappali panels were falsely recorded as copper.

Vasu, however, argued that the plates were handed over after his retirement and denied making any recommendation.

His plea, citing age and health issues, was dismissed, requiring him to remain in judicial custody.

With both the SIT tightening its investigation and the ED preparing to enter the scene, the Sabarimala gold-plating case is poised for major new turns in the coming weeks.

Since the probe began by the SIT six weeks ago, six people have been arrested, including two former TDB presidents, three TDB officials (two retired) and the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti.

