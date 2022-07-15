Kerala HC grants bail to actor Sreejith Ravi in POCSO case

The Kerala High Court on Friday granted bail to Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi in a POCSO case against him for alleged indecent conduct towards two minor girls in public.

The bail was granted on the basis of the argument that he is being treated for a personality disorder.

The alleged incident took place on July 4 and Ravi was arrested by the Thrissur West police on July 7.

According to the police, the actor was sitting in his car and when the two minors (aged 11 and 5) came, he got out and allegedly exhibited his genitals. The incident took place in the Thrissur district of Kerala.

Earlier, the Thrissur Additional Sessions Court had dismissed his bail plea, after which he had approached the Kerala High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

