Kerala HC grants interim relief to ex-TDB official from arrest till Tuesday in Sabarimala gold theft case

Kochi, Nov 14 The Kerala High Court on Friday granted interim protection from arrest to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) secretary S. Jayasree, offering temporary relief even as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) ramped up action in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft case.

The interim order, issued by a single-judge Bench, will remain in force until Tuesday, when the matter will be taken up for detailed hearing.

Earlier this month, the High Court had dismissed her first anticipatory bail plea on procedural grounds, noting that she had approached it directly without first moving the Sessions Court or citing exceptional circumstances.

However, on Friday the High Court’s intervention comes just a day after the trial court rejected Jayasree’s anticipatory bail plea, clearing the way for her possible arrest.

The Sessions Court had found merit in the prosecution’s stand that custodial interrogation was essential, given the seriousness of the allegations and the need to trace the chain of responsibility in the suspected misappropriation of temple gold and valuables.

In her fresh plea before the High Court, Jayasree maintained that she had no role in the alleged gold smuggling, asserting that her duties as TDB secretary and later as Thiruvabharanam commissioner were purely administrative.

She further submitted that she is undergoing treatment for serious health issues and sought protection from arrest on medical grounds.

The prosecution, however, contends that Jayasree colluded to facilitate the misappropriation of gold, alleging that she issued orders entrusting items from the Sreekovil in violation of board decisions — an action investigators believe enabled systematic diversion of valuables.

The SIT has so far registered two FIRs and arrested five individuals, including former TDB president N. Vasu, one serving official, two former officials and alleged sponsor Unnikrishnan Potti.

With the probe widening, the interim protection granted to Jayasree is set to become a key flashpoint when the High Court reviews the matter next week.

