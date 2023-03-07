Kerala HC initiates suo moto writ petition in Brahmapuram fire incident

The Kerala High Court has initiated a suo motu writ petition for the fire incident that happened at the Brahmapuram waste plant.

Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice C Jayachandran will consider this on Tuesday.

"The repeated incidents of fire at the yard remain a cause of concern for local residents, and as per reports, plastic waste piled up at Kochi Corporation's solid waste treatment plant has gone up in smoke without fail every year since 2019. Despite repeated episodes, the authorities have not been able to take concrete action to check such mishaps," the writ petition reads.

The fire incident occured last Thursday and it still has not been extinguished completely.

The Indian Navy's helicopters with fire and rescue officials are operating at Brahmapuram to douse the fire.

The Kerala government on Saturday held a meeting and decided to explore a flooding approach to extinguish the ongoing fire which broke at the Brahmapuram waste plant in Ernakulam District on Thursday, an official statement said.

An official statement from the State Government stated that the meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary of Kerala discussed the ongoing efforts and options available for extinguishing the fire.

On Sunday another meeting was held at Kochi by Kerala Health Minister Veena George and Law and Industries Minister P Rajeev with Ernakulam District Administration officials on this matter.

On Monday, Congress workers marched to the Kochi Corporation Office as part of the protest seeking a High Court-monitored probe into the fire incident.

