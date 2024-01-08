Kerala HC issues 'letter' to CM Vijayan in alleged relief funds misappropriation case

Kochi, Jan 8 The Kerala High Court on Monday admitted a plea challenging the order of Lok Ayukta and Upa Lok Ayukta, rejecting a complaint filed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others alleging misuse of funds from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF).

"We will admit it and consider everything," a division bench headed by Chief Justice A.J. Desai said, issuing a letter under Rule 51D of the High Court Rules (instead of notice) to Vijayan.

Petitioner R.S. Sasikumar has pointed out a few instances of "misuse" by the state government, including giving financial assistance to the family of late Uzhavoor Vijayan, a leader of a political party, which is a part of the Vijayan government, with a total amount of Rs 25 lakh sanctioned from the CMDRF towards his medical expenses, and the educational expenses of his two children.

Another case where assistance was given from the CMDRF was for clearing the arrears of loans taken by late CPI-M MLA K.K.Ramachandran Nair from government-recognised institutions and providing a government job to his son and payment of Rs 20 lakh to the legal heirs of late police officer P. Praveen, who died in a motor accident while performing escort duty for the former Home Minister and CPI-M state Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the petitioner said, claiming that all these were actuated by corruption, favoritism, and nepotism.

Sasikumar had approached the Lok Ayukta and Upa Lokayukta which rejected the complaint and found that the Chief Minister was vested with the authority to allocate money from the CMDRF and hence, he filed the petition before the High Court.

Sasikumar pointed out that the notice has been served in the name of Vijayan and this is a serious thing and soon after this came out, former Leader of Opposition and veteran Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala who said with the court sending a notice, Vijayan, if he has any scruples left, should quit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor