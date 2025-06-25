Kerala HC moved over 'delay' in release of Suresh Gopi’s film

Kochi, June 25 ( IANS) Film production company Cosmos Entertainments on Wednesday approached the Kerala High Court alleging unreasonable delay by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in granting the censor certificate to the upcoming Malayalam movie "JSK: Janaki v State of Kerala" starring Union Minister and BJP leader Suresh Gopi.

However, the court pointed out that the Revising Committee of the CBFC is scheduled to meet on Thursday, and hence it will hear the petition again on Friday, after the committee makes its decision.

The film is scheduled for worldwide release on June 27.

In the production company's plea, it was pointed out that the application for film certification was submitted via the CBFC's e-cinepramaan portal on June 12.

However, the CBFC has not yet issued a certificate or raised any formal objections.

Besides, it was also pointed out that the CBFC had previously issued a censor certificate for the teaser trailer of the film.

As per the petitioner, the delay by the CBFC is due to informal objections regarding the film’s title and character name 'Janaki' as it refers to the Hindu goddess Sita.

"Even though no official communication or show cause notice have been received from the respondents, from the newspaper reports, the petitioner came to know that the censor board had directed to change in the title as well as the name of the titular character of Janaki, by citing that it refers to the Hindu goddess 'Sita', which shows the inconsistency and arbitrariness in the stand now taken by the censor board in objecting to the same title and character name at the stage of certifying the full film, despite having previously granted certification for the teaser without raising any such concerns," the petition stated.

According to the plea, since the film was scheduled for worldwide release on June 27, this delay amounts to a violation of the fundamental right to free speech guaranteed under the Constitution, besides causing irreparable financial loss to the company.

The CBFC has reportedly sought a change in the name of the titular character, Janaki, and for the name to be removed from the film’s title, given its religious connotations.

The film revolves around the legal fight of a woman against the government.

Responding to the controversy, Malayalam director and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) General Secretary, B. Unnikrishnan, said at times, the names of Hindu characters will be that of a god or goddess. "If this is the situation, we will not even be able to use my name," he quipped, adding that films are made as per the guidelines of the CBFC.

Gopi continues to maintain silence.

