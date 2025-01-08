Kerala HC orders arrest of top IAS official, production in contempt case

Kochi, Jan 8 The Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the police to arrest state Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade and produce him before the court on January 20.

The court issued this directive after a contempt of court petition was filed by government employee, Dr B.Unnikrishnan, who is physically challenged.

Unnikrishnan, in 2023, had approached the High Court with a petition regarding a promotion posting of his and it was granted. However, the state government filed an appeal and a review petition before the Supreme Court, but the apex court too ruled in favour of Unnikrishnan.

Following this in September last year, the high court directed the state government to issue the promotion order to Unnikrishnan. But the state government did not adhere to the directive and it was then that on Wednesday, the high court directed the police to arrest and produce the senior IAS officer before it.

