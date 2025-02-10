Kerala HC pulls up political leaders for blocking roads during protests

Kochi, Feb 10 The Kerala High Court on Monday criticised top political leaders from both major rival fronts in the state for blocking roads during protests and agitations, causing immense hardship to the public.

The court repeatedly expressed its displeasure over political parties staging demonstrations on main roads. On December 5 last year, as part of its Thiruvananthapuram district party meeting, the ruling CPI(M) blocked one side of a busy road, triggering massive traffic snarls. The disruption coincided with school dispersals and office closures, exacerbating commuter woes.

A petition challenging this unlawful act was filed before the High Court, which promptly took action, directing the State Police Chief to submit a list of those who attended and addressed the meeting.

Subsequently, the court summoned CPI(M) state secretary M.V. Govindan, former Minister and Speaker M. Vijayakumar, and senior legislators Kadakampally Surendran, V.K. Prasanth, and V. Joy, among others, to appear personally.

Additional reports of similar disruptions by political figures surfaced, prompting the court to serve notices to CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam, former MP Paniyan Ravindran, and Congress leaders, including legislator T.G. Vinod and former State Minister Dominic Presentation.

On Monday, all the leaders, except Govindan, appeared before the court. While acknowledging the right to protest, the court emphasised that this does not grant the liberty to obstruct public roads or footpaths.

“Any person can stage protests in an appropriate manner, but that does not give them a license to erect stages on public roads or pedestrian pathways,” Justice Anil K. Narendran orally observed.

Referring to pedestrian safety, the court remarked, “With accidents on the rise, the public cannot be forced into unsafe circumstances. Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, including those with vision impairments, and should remain unobstructed.”

Though the leaders submitted unconditional apologies, the court directed each of them to file separate affidavits. Their personal appearances have been put on hold for now, and the case has been scheduled for further hearing on March 3.

What particularly irked the court was that the CPI(M) meeting had been held right in front of the Thiruvananthapuram district court and the Vanchiyoor police station. The court also expressed dissatisfaction with how the police handled the situation.

