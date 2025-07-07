Kerala HC refuses to intervene in University squabble, VC asked to approach Chancellor

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7 The Kerala High Court on Monday refused to intervene in the matter of the Kerala University Vice-Chancellor's decision to suspend the varsity's Registrar.

Vice-Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar Dr K.S. Anil Kumar for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, attended by Governor Rajendra V. Arlekar, at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

Soon after the suspension order came, Kunnummel went on a foreign trip and handed over to charge to Ciza Thomas, who is currently the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Digital Sciences.

On Friday, Anil Kumar approached the High Court for an interim stay, which was not granted, and the case was posted for Monday.

In between, Thomas appointed a new Registrar. However, things went for a toss when at the special meeting of the Kerala University Syndicate on Sunday, the Left-dominated varsity body "revoked" the suspension of Anil Kumar, leading to Thomas terming the decision invalid.

On Monday, Anil Kumar withdrew his original petition from the high court in view of his reinstatement by the Syndicate of the University.

When the matter came up for consideration before a bench of Justice D.K. Singh, counsel for the Registrar submitted that a withdrawal petition has been filed in light of his reinstatement by the Syndicate of the University.

As this, the bench orally observed that when such a decision to reinstate the Registrar was made by the Syndicate, the correctness of the decision has to be decided by the appropriate authority.

Thus, the writ petition was dismissed as withdrawn by the High Court.

Now the ball is going to be in the court of the Chancellor, the Governor, as at the moment there are two Registrars.

Thomas has already submitted her report to the Chancellor, contending that what happened in the Syndicate meeting was against the rules.

It remains to be seen what Arlekar decides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor